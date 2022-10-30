Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,222,100 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 5,570,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BIREF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

BIREF stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $308.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

