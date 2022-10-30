BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading Up 1.3%

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period.

