BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $100.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.71.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7,496.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.