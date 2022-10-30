Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

