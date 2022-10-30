British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Up 9,900%

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV – Get Rating) was up 9,900% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($0.95). Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £146.10 million and a PE ratio of 436.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

