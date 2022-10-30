BTIG Research Lowers Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Neutral

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Core Scientific from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 6.28.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 0.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 0.17 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.01. The business had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,251,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Scientific by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

See Also

