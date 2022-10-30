C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 646,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,701 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $65,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

