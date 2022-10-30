Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Up 11.6% in October

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,540,000 after acquiring an additional 248,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.38. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

