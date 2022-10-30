Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,532 shares of company stock worth $54,747,949. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.