Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $60,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

