Candriam S.C.A. Invests $260,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.