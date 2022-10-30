Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cano Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Cano Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

