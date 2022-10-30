Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 206,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

CGBD opened at $12.62 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

