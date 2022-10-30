CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $62,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CarMax by 21.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in CarMax by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Up 2.8 %

CarMax stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

