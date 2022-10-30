Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Price Performance

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.49. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check-Cap Company Profile

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Stories

