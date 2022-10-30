Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Shares Up 0.1%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Chubu Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

