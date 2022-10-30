Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 44.3% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 76.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

NYSE:CHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

