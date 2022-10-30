CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 135 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Centene Trading Up 2.1 %

CNC stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

