CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,316 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $129.68 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

