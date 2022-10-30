CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after buying an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after acquiring an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $121.47 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.