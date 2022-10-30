CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.43. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

