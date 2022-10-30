CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

