CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 724 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

