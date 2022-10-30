CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Kimbell Royalty Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 189.66%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at $826,501.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.