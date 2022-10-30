Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ciena Price Performance
Ciena stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
Featured Stories
