Citigroup Boosts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $145.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.
ExlService Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ EXLS opened at $176.10 on Friday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $179.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
