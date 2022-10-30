Citigroup Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

