Citigroup Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $125.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.
CHKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.95.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
