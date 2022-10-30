Citigroup Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $30.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BJRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $764.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

