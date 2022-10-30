Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

CLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.69.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

