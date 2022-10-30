CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $70,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

