Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

CMCSA stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

