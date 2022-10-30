ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 53,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $129.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

