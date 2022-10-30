Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CORZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.28.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 2.75. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 0.17 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.01. The firm had revenue of 163.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 152.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

