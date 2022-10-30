Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $66.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

