CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

CSGP opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $818,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $3,027,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $24,167,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

