Cowen Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $29,045,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $10,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

