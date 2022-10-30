Credit Suisse Group Boosts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $29.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $11,905,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,179 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

