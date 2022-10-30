Credit Suisse Group Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $47.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $38.47 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,771 shares of company stock worth $199,662. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

