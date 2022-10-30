Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 3.5 %

CCI stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.34.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.