Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.07.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.