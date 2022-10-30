Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Up 8.6%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.93. 13,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 329,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cue Health Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Insider Activity

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 225,153 shares of company stock valued at $786,204 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cue Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cue Health by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cue Health by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cue Health by 42.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

