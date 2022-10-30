D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $63,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

