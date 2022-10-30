DA Davidson Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $112.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson to $112.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.71.

BOKF stock opened at $108.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $506.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

