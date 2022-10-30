DA Davidson Boosts Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $47.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $588,840. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

