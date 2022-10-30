DA Davidson Cuts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $65.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $87.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. CWM LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

