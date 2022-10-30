DA Davidson Increases Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target to $34.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of BMRC opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $587.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $39.65.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
