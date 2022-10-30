DA Davidson Increases Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target to $34.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $587.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.