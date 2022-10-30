DA Davidson Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $90.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PII. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.60.

Polaris stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.60.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 6.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Polaris by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 23.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 36.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

