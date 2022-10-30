DA Davidson Raises TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $62.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

