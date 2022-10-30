DA Davidson Trims UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Target Price to $96.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $96.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.79. UFP Industries has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.