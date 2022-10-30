Daiwa Capital Markets Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $187.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Daiwa Capital Markets to $187.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

